'Fuller House' Fans Are Emotional After Netflix Releases Nostalgic Trailer for Final Season

Fuller House fans are feeling very emotional, after Netflix released a nostalgic trailer for the shows fifth and final season. The new clip debuted on Twitter, and features some old footage of the show's '90s predecessor, Full House. Fans then get a recap of Season Part 1, which premiered in December.

The trailer also eventually shows fans what is to come in the final episodes of the beloved sitcom. D.J. and Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler are all getting married in a triple wedding. D.J. is marrying Steve, Stephanie is marrying Kimmy's brother Jimmy, and Kimmy is marrying is marrying Fernando. Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J., previously spoke to TV Line about the final season, saying that that "it's going to be nuts," and explaining that "you have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together. She added. "they all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue." Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the finals season trailer!