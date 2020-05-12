'Fuller House' Fans Are Emotional After Netflix Releases Nostalgic Trailer for Final Season
Fuller House fans are feeling very emotional, after Netflix released a nostalgic trailer for the shows fifth and final season. The new clip debuted on Twitter, and features some old footage of the show's '90s predecessor, Full House. Fans then get a recap of Season Part 1, which premiered in December.
The trailer also eventually shows fans what is to come in the final episodes of the beloved sitcom. D.J. and Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler are all getting married in a triple wedding. D.J. is marrying Steve, Stephanie is marrying Kimmy's brother Jimmy, and Kimmy is marrying is marrying Fernando. Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J., previously spoke to TV Line about the final season, saying that that "it's going to be nuts," and explaining that "you have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together. She added. "they all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue." Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the finals season trailer!
Grab your tissues and watch the full farewell trailer of #FullerHouse on @netflixfamily ❤️🏡😭 pic.twitter.com/WUAxPW4gOo— Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) May 12, 2020
Fell in love with Full House when I was a little girl. Would always borrow my cousins DVD collection of the show. Until they surprised me with the whole series. Then when Fuller House was announced, I was BEYOND excited. Total bitter sweet ending❤️🥺 https://t.co/vuYNFcTc3i— 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕔𝕒 ♀️ (@frantopaz) May 12, 2020
I’m already crying. #fullerhouse pic.twitter.com/NlVgokxc2x— 🌼Glenn Claes🌼 (@_G_L_E_N_N_) May 12, 2020
Y’all. I’m already crying cuz the trailer. A rollercoaster of emotions on june 2. 💔 #FullerHouse pic.twitter.com/cgsaZ2aAb0— 🌼Glenn Claes🌼 (@_G_L_E_N_N_) May 12, 2020
I'm going to miss the show— Aileen Arreola (@AileenArreola3) May 12, 2020
THIS DIDN’T HURT AT ALL.— Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) May 12, 2020
i'm crying now gonna miss fuller house— brandon lee (@brandonlee96) May 12, 2020
i don't want it to end pic.twitter.com/Oj40SDukrK— Jayvon Thomas (@JayvonThomas2) May 12, 2020
I can’t believe it’s going to end😢— Abbey Flett (@AbbeyFlett) May 12, 2020
I can’t wait! ❤️ But why does it have to end? 😭 pic.twitter.com/rhig0t808Y— Ashley (@Ashkeyper) May 12, 2020
could you not make me cry— julianna 🤍🔪 (@emilysparrilla) May 12, 2020
Don't want it to end but so thankful you all came back! Fuller House was a dream come true! @NKOTB was a perfect bonus! I want more, @netflix people! Hoping one day we'll see Fullest House w/the Golden Girls or something sooner lol! #FullerHouse #FullHouse #FullestHouse #netflix— MarcyNicoleWritesStuff (@MarcyMoments) May 12, 2020
I'M NOT READY FOR IT TO END!— Alieje` (Amame Love) (@LoveAmame) May 12, 2020