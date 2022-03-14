‘Full House’ Cast Reveals If They’re Open to Another Reboot Even Without Bob Saget

Members of the Full House cast recently opened up and revealed if they’re open to another series reboot, even without series star Bob Saget. Speaking to the Today show while attending ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Kimmy Gibbler actress Andrea Barber noted how fans of the original series were able to bond with their children over the Netflix revival. “There’s a lot of moms bringing their little girls – it’s such a wonderful full-circle moment to see these moms who were like, ‘I grew up with you guys, and now my daughters are growing up with you on Fuller House.’”

Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, then joked,”Like, okay, we’ll do Fullest House.” Coulier was then asked if the cast would ever want to do a third series. “I think we would in a heartbeat,” he replied, while Barber and Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner) agreed. “It would be hard but I think Bob would want that,” Barber said. Cameon Bure then offered, “I think that’s one of the greatest legacies that he’s going to leave, is that he gets to be America’s dad, and people get to take that memory away. That will never go away.”

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1503365438377541632?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Saget died on Jan. 9 following a stand-up show in Florida. The Full House star had spoken with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to his room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the actor’s death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Rizzo later opened up and revealed the most “difficult” part of her grieving process thus far. Sitting down for an NBC News interview on the Today show with co-host Hoda Kotb, Rizzo shared about how she has been handling things since Saget’s untimely death. “Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” the 49-year-old confessed. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”

Rizzo went on to share, “I was just telling some of my family that today’s a little bit – there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm. I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day.” She added, “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.” Rizzo also said she’s leaned heavily on the outpouring of love and support she’s gotten from loved ones and the fans of her late husband, who’ve been showering her with kind words on social media. “I don’t know how else I’d be getting through this right now,” she said.