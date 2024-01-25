'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Breaks Some Bad News to Her Fans

Jodie Sweetin has some disappointing news about her podcast. The Full House alum took to Instagram to share that her podcast with friend, life coach Celia Behar, Never Thought I'd Say This, is officially done. The duo premiered their first episode in 2019 and the podcast touches on "parenting taboos by sharing war stories from the frontlines of single motherhood, talking to special guests about the issues all parents face, and giving the unfiltered advice to listeners."

The podcast has had a variety of special guests during its three years, including Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, John and Caitlin Stamos, the late Bob Saget, Andrea Barber, and more. In the Instagram post shared to the Never Thought I'd Say This account alongside a JC Penney-esque photoshoot, the co-hosts emotionally said, "Welp. We never said we were good with goodbyes… but we felt like we should make it official… the show is over. But, while the pod is over, our friendship will never die. Nor will our love for JC Penney's and all of you. Ew. Feelings. Gross."

News of the podcast's end comes over a year since the final episode. The Season 5 finale premiered in July 2022, and there weren't any details of any upcoming episodes following Season 5. The Instagram account did stay somewhat active, however, with multiple posts from both Sweetin and Behar. While some had kept their hopes up since they remained active on the page, the two weren't addressing the podcast's future, making others to believe it really was the end. Now that it's official, it's definitely disappointing.

Luckily, Jodie Sweetin is staying in the podcast game. The actress has been co-hosting the Full House rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos! with Full House and Fuller House co-star Andrea Barber. They dropped their first episode over the summer, breaking down their favorite moments, some iconic moments, and looking back at their time on the series and their IRL friendship that is definitely not how it is in the show. They've also brought on special guests from their Full House family, most recently creator Jeff Franklin.

While it's sad that Never Thought I'd Say This is no more, fans can still go back and listen to all 124 episodes of the podcast on Apple Podcasts and everywhere you can listen to podcasts. Maybe Sweetin and Celia Behar will come back together for another podcast in the future, but for now, it's time to say goodbye.