'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Makes Incredible Donation to Children's Hospital

Dave Coulier just made an incredible and heartwarming donation. The Full House alum was a contestant on the July 24 episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with former co-star John Stamos. The two won $250,000 for their respective charities, Children's Hospital of Michigan and Childhelp. According to Detroit Free Press, Coulier held up his word.

The Michigan native visited the Children's Hospital with a check for $125,000, saying during the presentation ceremony, "My heart has always been here in Michigan. I've been here (to Children's Hospital) a few times. I've visited with the kids. We came with the Red Wings alumni some years ago. We all wore our Red Wings Jerseys. And, you know, I feel honored to be able to come here and do this because the work that everyone does here is incredible."

Coulier then addressed the staff and praised them for all the work they've done. "It's nice to be back here to give something back for all the hard work you do for the children," he said. "I've worked with a few kids over the years; I still do today. Some of the kids I've worked with are now billionaires… and they're twins," Coulier joked in reference to the Olsen Twins, who portrayed Michelle Tanner on Full House before starring in their own videos, movies, and taking over the fashion world.

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

I'm also a dad," Coulier explained. "When you're able to come here and experience this – my son, he's broken an arm here, an ankle there, you know, kid stuff just happens with life – but as a parent, it pulls at your heart. And when you see what parents are going through here… and this incredible staff, and how you support those families, is just more inspiration than you'll ever know. So thank you."

Dave Coulier was born in Detroit and raised in nearby St. Clair Shores and frequently participates in charity events with the Detroit Red Wings hockey team. The state still holds a big part of his heart, and it's clear that the Children's Hospital holds an even bigger part.

Children's Foundation Vice President Finance Rick DiBartolomeo told Free Press that proceeds from Coulier's donation will go toward "supporting kids, as we see here today, helping them with a whole variety of issues that are affecting them nowadays, whether it be mental illnesses, diseases and the like, or other matters."