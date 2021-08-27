Candace Cameron Bure 'Loves' 'Full House' Role DJ Tanner Like A 'Sister' (Exclusive)

✖

Candace Cameron Bure made a huge name for herself while starring on the hit '90s series Full House. Since then, fans can't help but associate her name with her on-screen character, DJ Tanner, since she was a beloved face on the popular series. However, there are other big names in Hollywood such as Alfonso Ribeiro, Tiffani Thiessen, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict and sister Tamera Mowry-Housely who become so known for their on-air roles, some of them have found it hard to break away from that image to pursue new television or film opportunities.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture, Cameron-Bure confessed that she adored her role as DJ Tanner and doesn't mind at all if that's all people know her for. However, she did note that her fans who have followed her throughout the years know her as so much more. "I actually don't think that at all," she admitted after being asked if she feels she's been boxed in to that one specific role, despite her successful films with the Hallmark channel for the last decade and since launching her own fashion line. "One, I do think I'm looked at in all those aspects for the people that have followed me in my career. I feel like they know I am more than just DJ Tanner, but if that's all they know me as for the rest of my life, I'm so okay with that because I love DJ Tanner. I love Full House. I love Fuller House."

"There is nothing about the show or the character that I haven't embraced my entire career. I love her as if she were my own sister so I think it's wonderful. I've never shied away from it and I'm so good with it. I'm more than good with it," she added.

That's not necessarily the case for Ribeiro, who became famous for his role as Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. He told PopCulture that he struggled to find successful roles following his time starring alongside Will Smith, although he didn't fail to note his gratitude for his time on the show and the wonderful things Carlton brought to him and his fans. Thiessen, who starred as Kelly Kapowski on Saved by the Bell, told PopCulture she simply accepted that fans would forever associate her with the role but like Cameron-Bure, she's totally okay with it.

While Cameron-Bure did come back for the Full House reboot, Fuller House, on Netflix, she's been busy with much more than just that. She's starred in several Hallmark films, including her most recent one Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder. She also recently launched her own clothing line exclusively through QVC and even received a sweet congratulatory text from her former co-star turned fashion icon, Ashley Olsen.

"She congratulated me and thought the clothes were wonderful and it was a really sweet message," she revealed. "And so encouraging because they (Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen) are fashion icons and have done amazing things in the fashion industry, so it was quite the compliment." While she is remembered as one of the most loved characters on television, it's safe to say that Cameron-Bure is far more than just DJ Tanner.