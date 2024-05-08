CBS Summer 2024 Schedule Revealed

After CBS released its 2024 fall schedule, the network has now announced its lineup for the summer. It will be a mostly reality and award show-filled schedule with new seasons of Big Brother and Let's Make a Deal Primetime, plus the Tony Awards and Daytime Emmys. Meanwhile, following the success of Paramount+'s FBI: True, fans of CSI will be able to get a look into the true CSI with new docuseries The Real CSI: Miami.

Hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone will making its CBS debut this summer, ahead of Season 2 which has yet to have a premiere date on the streamer. There will be a lot to look forward to this summer as CBS viewers wait for their favorite scripted shows to return, and it all starts in June. Take a look below to see what CBS' summer will be looking like.