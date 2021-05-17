'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Has New Show Coming to Fox

✖

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has a new animated series coming to Fox, with a distinct creative twist. The show is called Krapopolis and is a comedy set in a mythical version of ancient Greece with gods and humans living together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will also be the first major network production made as an "NFT" using blockchain technology.

Harmon's new show was first announced back in February, and new details are slowly coming to light. On Monday, Fox reportedly revealed that Krapopolis will be "the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain." It appears to signal an embrace of blockchain technology by the network in general, as it will come from a new NFT company called Blockchain Creative Labs. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier explained the basics of the new production method and promised more details soon.

"Not to go too far into it today, but as an advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed company, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of Blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs," he said. "And Dan’s series, currently entitled Krapopolis, will be the first-ever curated entirely on the blockchain. And just as we're doing this for our own animation, we will also help your brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs. With and for you, Fox will help art meet brands meet technology."

The plan is for Fox to launch a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis "that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs to one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans." NFTs have been growing rapidly in use and popularity recently, though they are not without controversy.

The show itself is "centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other." It fits with Harmon's well-documented love of mythology and ancient religions, which he discussed frequently in his podcast Harmontown.

There are no details on casting or release dates for Krapopolis yet, and many fans are dying for more news. However, Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 20 on Adult Swim. You can stream the first four seasons of the show now on Hulu, with a free trial available here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.