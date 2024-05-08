'The Chi' Renewed for Season 7 Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

The second half of Season 6 of The Chi is set to premiere on Showtime on May 10. Days before the premiere, a press release confirms the show has been renewed for a seventh season. The first half of season six broke records and delivered its most-watched season in the show's history on streaming, increasing nearly 25 percent over season five. For the sixth season's return, fans can watch on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan early before its on-air debut on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Production on season 7 is slated to begin later this month in Chicago.

"Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement about the renewal. "On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week's return, we're excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime."

The series is a relevant coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago "who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption." Production takes place entirely in Chicago.

Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts join fellow season six guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L'lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae'a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.