Emmy 2024 Nominations: See the Full List
The 2024 Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Nominations have been announced for the 2024 Emmy Awards, and there will be some tough competition this year. Via The Hollywood Reporter, FX's Shogun takes the cake with a whopping 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series. FX's The Bear trails behind with 23, followed by Hulu's Only Murders in the Building with 21, HBO's True Detective: Night Country at 19, and the final season of Netflix's The Crown with 18.
Meanwhile, Netflix leads the charge with 107 total nominations, followed by FX with 93 nominations, HBO with 91 nominations, and then Apple TV+ at 72. The 76th Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A host has yet to be announced, but it shouldn't be much longer. The eligibility for this year's Emmys is television programming that aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024. Take a look below at the main list of Emmy nominations, and the complete list on the Emmys website.
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)
- Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
- Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
- Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)
- Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO)
- Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
- John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO/Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)
- Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO)
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)
- Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO)
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
- Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)
- Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
- Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO)
- Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)
- Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
- Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
- Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
- Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Directing for a Drama Series
- Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)
- Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)
- Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO)
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
- Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
- Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)
- Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)
- Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO)
- Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)
Best Writing for a Drama Series
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)
- Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)
- Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO)
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO)
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
- Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
- Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
- Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)
Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Reality Competition Series
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (Peacock)
- The Voice (NBC)
