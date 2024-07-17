Emmy 2024 Nominations: See the Full List

The 2024 Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Behnke

Nominations have been announced for the 2024 Emmy Awards, and there will be some tough competition this year. Via The Hollywood Reporter, FX's Shogun takes the cake with a whopping 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series. FX's The Bear trails behind with 23, followed by Hulu's Only Murders in the Building with 21, HBO's True Detective: Night Country at 19, and the final season of Netflix's The Crown with 18.

Meanwhile, Netflix leads the charge with 107 total nominations, followed by FX with 93 nominations, HBO with 91 nominations, and then Apple TV+ at 72. The 76th Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A host has yet to be announced, but it shouldn't be much longer. The eligibility for this year's Emmys is television programming that aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024. Take a look below at the main list of Emmy nominations, and the complete list on the Emmys website.

Best Drama Series

the-crown-family-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Fallout (Prime Video)
  • The Gilded Age (HBO)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Shogun (FX)
  • Slow Horse (Apple TV+)
  • 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

imelda-staunton-the-crown-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Alex Bailey/Netflix)
  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

gary-oldman-slow-horses-apple-tv-plus.jpg
(Photo: Jack English/Apple TV+)
  • Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)
  • Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
  • Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

nicole-beharie-the-morning-show-2.jpg
(Photo: Apple TV+)
  • Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO)
  • Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

the-morning-show-jon-hamm-apple-tv.jpg
(Photo: Apple TV+)
  • Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
  • Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

claire-foy-the-crown-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Robert Viglasky / Netflix)
  • Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

slow-horses-jonathan-pryce-apple-tv.jpg
(Photo: Apple TV+)
  • Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)
  • Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO)
  • Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
  • John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series

abbott-elementary-season-3-cast-abc.jpg
(Photo:

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Key Art. (Disney)

- Disney)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
  • Hacks (HBO/Max)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

selena-gomez-only-murders-hulu.jpg
(Photo: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO)
  • Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

the-bear-season-2-hulu-fx.jpg
(Photo: FX/Hulu)
  • Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
  • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

sheryl-lee-ralph-abbott-elementary.jpg
(Photo:

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – "Mom" – Janine's plan for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip is derailed when her mother shows up unannounced asking for help. Elsewhere, Gregory notices his colleagues are great at small talk and realizes he needs to brush up on his people skills. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-9:32 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson)
SHERYL LEE RALPH

- ABC/Gilles Mingasson)
  • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

saturday-night-live-bowen-yang-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo" Episode 1851 -- Pictured: Bowen Yang as Rep. Mark Takano during the "College Presidents" Cold Open on Saturday, December 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

- Will Heath/NBC)
  • Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
  • Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
  • Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

kaitlin-olson-hacks.jpg
(Photo: HBO Max)
  • Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)
  • Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO)
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
  • Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

only-murders-in-the-building-matthew-broderick-hulu.jpg
(Photo: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
  • Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)
  • Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
  • Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO)
  • Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX) 
  • Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

fargo-season-5-episode-9-jon-hamm-copy.jpg
(Photo: FX)
  • Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

sophia-vergara-griselda-netflix.jpg
(Photo:

Griselda. Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 101 of Griselda. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

- Courtesy of Netflix)
  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)
  • Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
  • Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
  • Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

fellow-travelers-matt-bomer-showtime.jpg
(Photo:

Matt Bomer as Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller in FELLOW TRAVELERS, "Beyond Measure." Photo Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME.

- Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME)
  • Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
  • Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
  • Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

aja-naomi-king-lessons-in-chemistry.jpg
(Photo: Apple TV)
  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
  • Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
  • Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
  • Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
  • Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
  • Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

the-sympathizer-robert-downey-jr-hbo.jpg
(Photo: Hopper Stone/HBO)
  • Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)
  • Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
  • Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
  • Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

william-and-kate-the-crown-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Justin Downing/Netflix)
  • Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) 
  • Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)
  • Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

    the-bear-fx.jpg
    (Photo: FX)
  • Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC) 
  • Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
  • Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX) 
  • Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)
  • Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO)
  • Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Fallout – First Look
(Photo:

Power Suit and Aaron Moten (Maximus) in "Fallout"

- JoJo Whilden/Prime Video)
  • Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix) 
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
  • Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX) 
  • Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)
  • Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

    QUINTA BRUNSON
    (Photo:

    ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – "Career Day Part 1/Career Day Part 2" – It's a new year at Abbott Elementary, and Janine is as eager as ever. She plans a district-wide initiative – Career Day – and is anxious for it to be a success. Meanwhile, Ava has a new approach to her job, and Melissa is asked a surprising question. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 (9:00-10:02 p.m. EST), on ABC.(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON

    - Disney/Gilles Mingasson)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
  • Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO)
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO)
  • Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

true-detective-night-country-jodie-foster-hbo.jpg
(Photo: Michele K. Short/HBO)
  • Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
  • Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
  • Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
  • Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
  • Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)

Related:

Best Talk Series

late-night-with-seth-meyers-june-12-getty.jpg
(Photo:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1530 -- Pictured: Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on June 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

- Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)
  • The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Voice – Season 25
(Photo:

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Part 2" Episode 2517B -- Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

- NBC)
  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Traitors (Peacock)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Trending Now: