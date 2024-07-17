Emmy 2024 Nominations: See the Full List

Nominations have been announced for the 2024 Emmy Awards, and there will be some tough competition this year. Via The Hollywood Reporter, FX's Shogun takes the cake with a whopping 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series. FX's The Bear trails behind with 23, followed by Hulu's Only Murders in the Building with 21, HBO's True Detective: Night Country at 19, and the final season of Netflix's The Crown with 18.

Meanwhile, Netflix leads the charge with 107 total nominations, followed by FX with 93 nominations, HBO with 91 nominations, and then Apple TV+ at 72. The 76th Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A host has yet to be announced, but it shouldn't be much longer. The eligibility for this year's Emmys is television programming that aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024. Take a look below at the main list of Emmy nominations, and the complete list on the Emmys website.