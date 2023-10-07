Fox Cancels Sitcom Adaptation After 2 Seasons

Fox has officially canceled Welcome to Flatch. The mockumentary sitcom is based on the British series This Country and centers on a documentary crew exploring the life in small town Flatch, Ohio, and its eccentric residents. TVLine has confirmed that the network axed the series after two seasons. In a statement, Fox said, "While audience response was not as strong as we had hoped, we were thrilled with the creativity of the enormously talented Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, as well as the outstanding, dedicated cast and crew they assembled."

"We look forward to collaborating with them again in the future," Fox continued. "And are thankful for all of our partners at Lionsgate, Jenny's Perkins Street Productions, Paul's Feigco Entertainment, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper." Welcome to Flatch joins previously canceled Fox series Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, Monarch, The Resident, and 9-1-1, which is moving to ABC for the upcoming season.

Welcome to Flatch was developed by Jenny Bicks and starred Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, Aya Cash, Seann William Scott, and Jaime Pressly. The series hit just over a million average viewers for Season 1 and didn't even hit a million for the second season. While the cancellation is disappointing, it's not too surprising. Considering the Season 2 finale did air back in February, it is nice finally getting some news. Even if it isn't good news.

Just like with any show, there is always the hope it could be picked up elsewhere. It doesn't sound like there are any plans to shop it around, though. While Fox has canceled several shows, there are still a lot to look forward to when it's finally time. 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, and The Great North are all returning. Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons aired their season premieres earlier this week. Much of the network's unscripted slate is also currently airing on the fall 2023 schedule.

As of now, Welcome to Flatch does seem to be streaming anywhere. It is available to buy on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and Prime Video, so there are still ways to watch it. Even though the series will no longer be airing, that doesn't mean fans still can't enjoy it and come up with scenarios as to what could possibly happen next in Flatch.