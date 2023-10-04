'Family Guy': Meg Gives Birth to Baby in Season 22 Premiere

Family Guy is finally back for Season 22, and the Griffins got a new member. Although usually ridiculed by her own family, the season premiere saw Meg Griffin take on a whole new responsibility. In "Fertilized Megg," Meg agreed to be Bruce and Jeffery's surrogate. However, she soon starts to annoy her family, and she annoys them even more when the couple fails to pick up the newborn. The Griffins then have to take care of their newest family member. Luckily, the couple comes to claim their baby, even though Meg wanted to keep it for a little while longer.

Considering that Meg is usually one to be ignored by her family, the episode was definitely different and showed a new side of the Griffins. It was entertaining, to say the least, especially since there was a montage that went through multiple months, and Peter ended up getting into drugs (and severely losing weight). He did get back to his normal self just in time for his daughter's water broke.

Sunday on Fox marked the return of the network's Animation Domination lineup. With The Simpsons, new series Krapopolis, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers, it's a night filled with laughs and unhinged moments. Even in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's nice that fans can still look forward to new episodes of some of their favorite shows. When the WGA strike started, it was reported that creator and star Seth MacFarlane and the Family Guy showrunners walked out in solidarity. With the writers' room reportedly reopening yesterday, things are back on track for the Griffins.

In a normal show, fans could probably expect the next episode or two to dig deeper into the story and the aftermath of it. However, it would be in true Family Guy and Griffin fashion if they were to ignore it. Maybe even bringing it up every once in a while. At least the Griffins won't have to worry about taking care of a new baby because if it was like Stewie, then they would have a lot of problems.

Fans will just have to tune in to new episodes of Family Guy at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox to see what happens next for Meg and the others. If you want to rewatch the Season 22 premiere or see more of the Griffins' antics, all 22 seasons are streaming now on Hulu.