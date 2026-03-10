Fox Breakout Show Renewed for Season 3

Doc has secured another season at Fox. The Molly Parker-led medical drama has been renewed for Season 3 at the network, Deadline reports, amid the ongoing second season.

Inspired by a true story and based on the Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani, Doc follows brilliant physician Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker) as she attempts to resume her medical career and rebuild her life after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a car accident that causes her to lose her memory of the last eight years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(photo credit: John Medland/FOX)

After a breakout first season on Fox, Doc scored a rare 22-episode Season 2 order, and Fox has opted for the same 22-episode pickup for Season 3. Doc has been a major success at the network, with its second season averaging 7.4 million multi-platform viewers to date — Foc’s largest multiplatform audience for a scripted series this TV season.

“Doc has become a true breakout for Fox, delivering our largest scripted multi-platform audience of the season and building remarkable momentum across Fox, Hulu, Netflix, and internationally — earning it another 22-episode order,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, in a statement. “That success is a testament to the exceptional creative leadership of Hank Steinberg and Barbie Kligman, our terrific partners at Sony, and the talented Molly Parker, whose deeply nuanced performance gives the series its soul.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Rob Wade, Michael Thorn, and their amazing teams at Fox,” added Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, in another statement. “This milestone highlights Doc’s compelling storytelling and standout performances that have resonated with audiences globally. We’re incredibly proud of the exceptional writing from Hank and Barbie, and of Molly Parker’s powerful, nuanced performance at the center of the series. We look forward to building on the show’s continued success in the seasons ahead.”

(photo credit: FOX)

In addition to Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim also star in Doc, with Felicity Huffman joining in Season 2 and Scott Wolf appearing as a recurring character.

Fox also recently renewed freshman comedic medical drama Best Medicine for a second season and veteran workplace comedy Animal Control for a fifth season.