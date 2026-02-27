Fox Renews Comedy Series for Season 5

Fox has officially renewed its Joel McHale-led workplace comedy Animal Control for a fifth season.

The series, which follows a local group of animal control workers as they navigate the complex human and animal dynamics that come their way, stars McHale as Frank Shaw, a former cop turned animal control officer.

ANIMAL CONTROL’s Joel McHale in the special advance Season Four premiere episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Sunday, Dec. 28 on FOX. (photo CRedit: Bettina Strauss/FOX)

The cast also includes Michael Rowland as Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

“With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing Animal Control was an easy decision,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, in a statement. “The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show’s continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead.”

The Season 4 Animal Control premiere delivered series highs in adults 18–49 demographic, total viewers, and 7-day multiplatform viewing after debuting in December with an NFL lead-in, as per Fox.

ANIMAL CONTROl’s Michael Rowland and Joel McHale in the special advance Season Four premiere episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Sunday, Dec. 28 on FOX. (photo credit: Bettina Strauss/FOX)

The sitcom’s fourth season is currently airing, with the latest episode debuting on Thursday. “When Templeton is nominated for Animal Control Officer of the Year, Frank sets out to rescue 24 animals in 24 hours,” as per the episode description. “Victoria steps in for Shred after he’s bitten by a kitten. Meanwhile, Templeton tries to sabotage Frank’s mission.”

Animal Control is executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling, showrunner Tad Quill, and McHale. It is owned and produced by Fox Entertainment Studios.