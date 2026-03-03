Fox Renews Drama Series for Season 2

Fox is bringing back Best Medicine for a second season after the comedic medical drama’s successful freshman run.

The network announced on Monday that the Josh Charles-led adaptation of the beloved British series Doc Martin would be getting a 12-episode second season. The show, which premiered in January, is currently airing its first season and is slated to air its season finale on March 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Josh Segarra and Josh Charles in the “The Bogfather” episode of ‘BEST MEDICINE’. (photo CRedit: Francisco Roman/FOX)

“Best Medicine quickly became a breakout for us this season, blending sharp humor with real heart,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, in a statement. “Liz Tuccillo brings a distinctive creative voice to the series, and Josh Charles leads an exceptional cast that audiences have embraced. We, along with Propogate, are excited to build on that momentum in Season 2.”

The series premiere of Best Medicine, which came with an NFL lead-up before moving to its regular Tuesday timeslot, delivered 12.6 million total multiplatform viewers, as per Fox, and became the only scripted series to grow in total viewers from its premiere to its second episode.

According to the show’s official logline, Best Medicine follows “Dr. Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child with his Aunt Sarah (Annie Potts).”

Play video

“There, he encounters an eclectic group of townspeople, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer), Sheriff Mark Mylow (Josh Segarra) and his assistant Elaine Denton (Cree).”

Showrunner Liz Tuccillo also serves as executive producer on Best Medicine alongside Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Mark Crowdy, and Philippa Braithwaite. The series is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is based on All3Media International’s Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the U.K. by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and was brought to the U.S. by Propagate Content.

Best Medicine‘s renewal comes on the heels of the Season 5 renewal of Fox’s Animal Control last week, slating two of the network’s three fully-owned scripted series for another run.