5 Fox Shows Likely to Be Renewed for the 2026-2027 TV Season

Fox is already making decisions on the 2026-2027 TV season, and a handful of scripted shows are likely to be renewed.

In a new report from Deadline, at least five shows on the network are a lock for renewals.

Both veteran and new shows are on the list, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed about their statuses. But it sounds promising, and even though it’s unknown when Fox will be making more decisions, especially since some shows have only just premiered, this should be enough to keep the hope alive. So take a look at the five Fox shows likely to be renewed for next season.

Animal Control

ANIMAL CONTROL: L-R: Michael Rowland and Joel McHale in the special advance Season Four premiere episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Sunday, Dec. 28 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX

Animal Control, now in its fourth season, is on the right path to a renewal. The series is doing pretty well on Fox and is being sold internationally. It was also recently licensed to Netflix, which will also give it another boost. Fox gave the Joel McHale-led workplace comedy an NFL doubleheader lead-in for its Season 4 premiere in late December, putting even more eyes on it.

Also starring Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel, and Grace Palmer, Animal Control was created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. It follows a group of municipal animal control workers in Seattle.

Best Medicine

BEST MEDICINE: L-R: Josh Segarra and Josh Charles in the “The Bogfather” episode of BEST MEDICINE airing Tuesday, Feb. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Francisco Roman/FOX.

Freshman drama Best Medicine is basically a lock for next season following its steady ratings. The Josh Charles-led medical dramedy, based on the ITV series Doc Martin, premiered on Jan. 4 following an NFL doubleheader. It was one of three new shows to receive a post-NFL premiere, along with Fear Factor: House of Fear and Memory of a Killer, with all three delivering at least 11.6 million cross-platform viewers in January. Best Medicine brought in 12 million viewers thanks to streaming and other delayed viewing.

Created by Liz Tuccillo, Best Medicine also stars Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra, Cree, and Annie Potts. It centers on the brilliant but brusque Dr. Martin Best, who moves to a small practice in the small fishing village of Port Wenn, Maine, where he vacationed as a child. He struggles to integrate with the locals and has a pathological blood phobia.

Doc

DOC: L-R: Molly Parker in the Winter Premiere of “Chief” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX

The sophomore medical drama is expected to return for a third season thanks to its solid Season 2 ratings. Starring Molly Parker and based on the Italian series Doc – Nelle tue mani, Doc premiered in January 2025 and became an instant hit. The network was quick to give it a Season 2 renewal the following month for a 22-episode season. The likely renewal for Season 3 is also expected to include another big episode order.

Doc also stars Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, and Felicity Huffman, and centers on a doctor who suffers a traumatic brain injury in a car accident that causes her to lose her memory of the last eight years. She struggles to resume her medical career and build a new life after the events she can’t remember.

Memory of a Killer

MEMORY OF A KILLER: Patrick Dempsey in the “Betrayal” episode of MEMORY OF A KILLER airing Monday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Christos Kalohoridis / FOX.

The Patrick Dempsey-led crime drama hasn’t even been on the schedule for a month, premiering after the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 25. While it brought in some big numbers, ratings have slipped since then. However, since the series is doing well on Hulu, Memory of a Killer is basically a lock for next season, unless ratings take a big tumble.

Based on the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer and the 1985 novel of the same name, Memory of a Killer also stars Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Peter Gadiot, Daniel David Stewart, and Michael Imperioli. Created by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, the series centers on a contract killer and family man struggling to keep his two lives separate when an attempt is made on his pregnant daughter’s life. He also has early signs of Alzheimer’s.

Murder in a Small Town

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the “Fall of Holman” episode of MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN airing Tuesday, Nov. 25 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.

The Canadian crime drama, also in its sophomore season, has become a steady performer on Fox. It produced only eight episodes in Season 1 and 10 in Season 2, and the series is produced under a lower-cost production model, meaning that it’s not as expensive as other projects. With all of those factors in mind, a renewal is likely.

Murder in a Small Town stars Rossif Sutherland, Kristin Kreuk, Aaron Douglas, Savonna Spracklin, Bethany Brown, and Marcia Gay Harden and premiered in September 2024. Based on the Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries novels by L.R. Wright, the series follows a big-city detective who moves to the seemingly peaceful coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, only to discover it’s full of dark secrets and murders.