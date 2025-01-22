Fox’s newest series is breaking some records. Deadline reports that medical drama Doc is the network’s most-watched debut telecast in five years since the launch of 9-1-1: Lone Star in January 2020. Within its first 11 days, the premiere, which aired on Jan. 7, reached 15.6 million cross-platform viewers, with a 609% increase for the live + same-day audience of 2.2 million.

Additionally, the premiere episode drew 1.1 million viewers on Hulu and Fox.com, making Doc Fox’s best streaming debut telecast performance since The Floor in 2024. Reportedly, the majority of the show’s audience comes from delayed linear viewing, but streaming was part of the 15.6 million total viewers in the extra four days after its first seven days. The second episode had a 13% increase from the premiere’s same-day audience, bringing in a total of 2.7 million total viewers. With viewership only increasing as the season goes on, it wouldn’t be surprising if a second season renewal comes in the near future.

DOC: L-R Molly Parker and Patrick Walker in the “Day One” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.

Based on the Italian series Doc – Nelle tue mani by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli and based on a true story, Doc is developed by Barbie Kligman and stars Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larson, the chief of internal medicine at a fictional hospital in Minneapolis. After suffering a traumatic brain injury in a car accident that causes her to lose her memory of the last eight years, Amy struggles to resume her medical career and build a new life despite losing some key memories such as her divorce and a tragedy. Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, and Anya Banerjee also star in the show, with Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker part of the recurring cast.

Doc is one of a few new shows to premiere on Fox during the 2024-25 season. Hawaii-set Rescue: HI-Surf premiered in September while Canada co-production Murder in a Small Town also premiered last fall. The latter was recently picked up for a second season on Fox. With Fox starting to make decisions on next season, it’s likely more renewals will be coming soon, especially since Fox will want to find a suitable replacement for 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will air its series finale on Feb. 3.

In the meantime, new episodes of Doc air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.