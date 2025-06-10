Fox’s ‘Doc’ Adds Big Name to Season 2

Fox’s medical drama Doc is ramping things up for Season 2 by adding a big name to its cast.

According to Deadline, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has joined the show.

As a series regular, Huffman will play Dr. Joan Ridley, who is double-boarded in internal medicine and surgery. “She’s the kind of doctor who never has to raise her voice. Incredibly charming and charismatic with a wicked sense of humor that masks her ferocious ambition. She proudly describes herself as an ‘old-school broad.’ She drinks whiskey, smokes the occasional Marlboro red, and treats herself to solo steak dinners.”

“Joan was Dr. Amy Larsen’s (Molly Parker) med school professor and early mentor — and Amy was her standout student,” the description continues. “Their dynamic is layered, charged, and deeply rooted in mutual respect, with just enough friction to keep it honest, which is why Michael (Omar Metwally) offers her the open Chief of Internal Medicine job at Westside, succeeding Dr. Richard Miller (Scott Wolf). While it’s true that she’s here to help Amy and the rest of the department, she also has a secret that’s motivating her even more.”

Doc premiered in January and became an instant hit. Based on the Italian series Nelle tue mani, it follows physician Dr. Amy Larsen, who was in a car crash that erased eight years of her memories. She’s no longer the Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital, so she has to restart her medical journey as an intern. As she hopes to become the doctor she once was, she’ll have to confront her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships, and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know.

Doc marks Huffman’s third series regular role, following ABC’s Sports Night and Desperate Housewives. She can most recently be seen in fellow Fox drama Accused and Paramount+’s Criminal Minds revival, as well as Lifetime’s two-part film The Thirteenth Wife Escaping Polyamory. Alongside Parker, Metwally, and Wolf, Huffman also joins cast members Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim.

A premiere date for Season 2 of Doc has not been announced, but it will premiere this fall on Fox, airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET following Murder in a Small Town. Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.