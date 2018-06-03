Fox Announces Surprise Return Date for ‘Ghosted’

Fox announced the return of Ghosted, a comedy series many thought was dead in the water.

The Adam Scott-Craig Robinson comedy — which last aired in January — will continue airing its first season on Sunday, June 10, with new episodes airing at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. ET. The show will then air Sundays at 9:30 p.m. through June 24. The remaining three episodes will air at an unannounced time.

The bubble comedy series was not expected to return after it was yanked from the schedule in January, though a Fox rep told TVLine that the sitcom has not been canceled — not has it been renewed — despite being presumed to be done.

The series pulled in respectable ratings when it premiered last fall, but Fox, reportedly dissatisfied with the creative direction of the show, brought in The Office‘s Paul Lieberstein to replace Kevin Etten as showrunner midway through season one.

The series follows a skeptic an a genius true believer in the paranormal who are recruited by an organization called The Bureau Underground to investigate a series of “unexplained” activities that are occurring in the Los Angeles area, which are supposedly tied to a mysterious entity that could threaten humankind.

Along with Robinson and Scott, the series also stars Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar and Amber Stevens West. Stevens West is set to star in a new CBS show this fall, another indicator that Ghosted‘s chances for a second season might be slim.

Lieberstein’s episodes were initially supposed to premiere in March, but were delayed to make room for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Nine-Nine was canceled by Fox, along with a large chunk of its programming, ahead of the network’s upfront presentation. The series, however, was rescued by NBC and will air its sixth season on the other network.

NBC began showing interest in keeping the show alive after seeing the outpouring of fan support after Fox cancelled the show. Since the series is produced by NBC’s sister company Universal TV, it was easy for the peacock to fly in and keep it alive.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine should be a perfect fit at NBC. Not only is the series headlined by a former Saturday Night Live star, Andy Samberg, but it was also created by Parks and Recreation’s Goor and Mike Schur.

The series won two Golden Globes for its first season. Andre Braugher, who plays Captain Holt, earned three Emmy nominations.

Fox also recently picked up Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, which was off the air for a year after ABC cancelled it in 2017. The show is a 20th Century Fox TV production.