‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5 Premiere to Air on NBC Following ‘Law & Order’ Crossover

Law & Order: Organized Crime’s fifth season is finally premiering soon on Peacock, but the first episode will also be airing on NBC.

TVLine reports that the Season 5 premiere of the Christopher Meloni-led procedural will air on NBC on Thursday, Apr. 17 at 10 p.m. ET, the same day the first two episodes drop on Peacock.

It was announced last May that Organized Crime would be moving from NBC to Peacock for its upcoming fifth season, consisting of 10 episodes. Whether or not future episodes of Organized Crime will be airing on NBC as well is unknown, but this could be a way to further sway fans to subscribe to Peacock. In any case, having a full Law & Order Thursday will be nice, even if it is brief. Found, which has been airing in Organized Crime’s former slot, will be airing on Monday, Apr. 14 at 10 p.m. ET before returning to its usual Thursday slot on Apr. 24.

Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

That’s not the only exciting thing happening on Apr. 17. Organized Crime’s special broadcast will immediately follow a crossover event between Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. Per the official logline, “Over the course of the crossover, a mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.”

It’s still unknown if a crossover, including Organized Crime, is possible. However, not long after the move to Peacock was announced, Mariska Hargitay expressed interest in doing another SVU and OC crossover, knowing how much fans love Benson and Stabler together. It might be a little tricky, but it’s certainly not impossible. At the very least, it will be exciting to see Law & Order and SVU crossing for a two-hour event.

The Law & Order and SVU crossover event begins on Thursday, Apr. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by the Season 5 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime. New episodes of OC will drop weekly on Thursdays on Peacock following the two-episode premiere. Along with Christopher Meloni, Organized Crime stars Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, Dean Norris, Olivia Thirlby, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.