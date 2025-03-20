‘Found’: Heather and Sir Argue About Next Steps in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Things are getting complicated on Found now that Heather is representing Sir, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek for tonight’s new episode.

In “Missing While Witnessed,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “When an EMT is abducted in broad daylight, M&A’s investigation creates more questions than answers. Margaret reflects on her behavior after Jamie disappeared. Trent makes a tough choice when Heather finds herself involved in a case close to M&A.”

In the exclusive clip, Heather meets with Sir, and they try to discuss what to do next, but with not much luck as Sir isn’t willing to comply. Heather wants Sir to tell his side of the story or, at the very least, agree to a plea deal. It seems like this lawyer-client relationship is getting tense, and there is no telling what will happen. Sir is not one to give up so easily, especially when it comes to Gabi.

After it was revealed that Danielle Savre’s character would now be representing Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s psychotic kidnapper, it was certainly a surprise. Especially since Heather and Trent (Brett Dalton) seemed to be doing so well, and Heather was nearly killed by Sir’s buddy. It doesn’t seem like things are working out between them, but it’s clear that Sir knows what he wants, as if that’s anything new. It might just take Heather a while to really get on his page.

Meanwhile, this isn’t all that fans will be looking forward to. The situation surrounding Jamie is still a pretty active one. It’s still unknown whether he’s who he says he is. Of course, the hope is that Jamie is Jamie because Margaret is wanting it to be Jamie. But it sounds like she’s also doing a lot of self-reflection. Fans have already seen just what Margaret was like when Jamie disappeared, and she’s looking back at that time as not the best in her life.

There is no telling what will happen with Found, but it will be yet another episode that will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats. Make sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a new episode of Found, “Missing While Witnessed,” tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.