First Look at Ryan Murphy’s New FOX Series ‘9-1-1’

First Look at Ryan Murphy's New FOX Series '9-1-1'

The first look at Ryan Murphy's procedural drama, 9-1-1 for FOX is finally here.

The first look at Ryan Murphy‘s procedural drama, 9-1-1 for FOX is finally here.

Having debuted during Game 3 of the World Series, the new show set to premiere in 2018 features an all-star cast with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton.

“There are two types of emergency,” Britton’s 9-1-1 operator narrates. “The first kind is the one we all have everyday. Then there’s the second kind of emergency. The kind that comes without warning.”

9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are catapulted some of the most frightening and heart-stopping situations. Murphy’s characters must balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable, while working through their own problems.

Promising a mix of lighthearted and serious emergencies, the first responder drama could be just what the network needs after NBC found incredible success with its series, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

