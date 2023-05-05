'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Teases 'More Practical Fire Than' Ever in Upcoming Episode

There are only a few episodes left of Fire Country's inaugural season, but next week's episode is going to bring up the heat. Series star Max Thieriot tells TVLine that the May 12 episode, which he directed, will feature "more practical fire than we had done yet in the series, which is always exciting. There's something about your acting that changes a bit if it's real fire. You can feel people react and respond to the heat when you're surrounded by it." Of course, with it being a firefighter show, fire scenes are bound to happen, but it sounds like this is going to be one for the books.

In Season 1, Episode 21, "Backfire," the Station 42 and Three Rock crews deal with a backfire started by a private firefighting company to protect a high-end winery. Unfortunately, it threatens to grow out of control. A fire like this will be an intense one, and directing something of this scale while also acting must have been difficult, but according to the actor, the episode is "probably the busiest I've been on-camera while directing — which has its challenges!"

The upcoming episode of Fire Country will mark the fourth episode of television Max Thieriot's directed. He previously directed an episode of Bates Motel in 2017 and two episodes of SEAL Team in 2020 and 2021. Thieriot has experience directing high-octane scenes, but it seems like this is the craziest it's been for him, which will make it even more exciting. How much fire is included won't be known until the episode actually airs, but it's going to be pretty fun to watch and will most likely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

With Season 1 of Fire Country winding down, there is still much to look forward to aside from Max Thieriot's episode. Fans will be able to look forward to more of the Leone family coming into the picture, which will put more stress on Bode as his parole hearing approaches. There are also likely a few more surprises in store, especially since this is the first season, we don't know what to expect when it comes to the end of the season. It's going to be something to you won't want to miss, especially if more fire is involved.

Since Season 2 of Fire Country is happening, hopefully, this won't be the last time that Max Thieriot directs. If next week's episode is anything to go off of, it's going to be on fire, and fans will want to watch every second of it.