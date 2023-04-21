'Fire Country' Teases Bode's Possible Release for Season 1 Finale

It's been a long time coming, but Fire Country fans might finally see Bode as a free man in the upcoming Season 1 finale. CBS has released details for the episode, titled, "I Know It Feels Impossible," airing on Friday, May 19. As Bode has his parole hearing, Station 42 and Third Rock race to the rescue during a massive mudslide in Edgewater. For a few different reasons, it sounds like fans are going to be sitting at the edge of their seats during this hour.

While it's exciting that Bode may finally be released on parole, it may not be so exciting for him. In recent episodes, he's opened up about being scared to fail without fire camp and not knowing how he's going to do in the real world, which is pretty understandable. On top of that, he will also be dealing with more of the Leone family. In what capacity is unknown, but it probably doesn't help with the stress he's already feeling.

When speaking to TVLine about the possibility of Bode being released, showrunner Tia Napolitano didn't give a straight answer but urged viewers to watch and see. "The sky's the limit. Nothing is set in stone, so you're just going to have to tune in and find out."

As for the rescue, a mudslide is quite the way to end the season. Since this is only the first season, there is no telling how big Fire Country will go to close out the season. However, if this season is something to go off of, fans will be in for quite the ride. There's a reason that Fire Country was renewed for Season 2 and became such a big success, and I have no doubt that the finale will be an incredible one.

That being said, there is also no way to know how the series will build up to the finale, if it will, or if it will end on a cliffhanger. Considering Fire Country has already had its fair share of cliffhangers this season, it would be surprising if it didn't end on one. There's a high possibility we may not even get an answer from Bode's parole hearing until next season. While it is frustrating to think about it, at least there's another season to look forward to, which is definitely better than nothing.

Fire Country was the #1 new drama this season, meaning it will have a lot to live up to in Season 2. Given the fact that each episode so far has been pretty intense and emotional, there shouldn't be a problem. Max Thieriot has been absolutely killing it, as well as the rest of the cast, and it will be intriguing to see how they end their successful first season.