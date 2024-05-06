'FBI': Zeeko Zaki Teases Exploring 'Some of the Darker Things' of OA's Army Past (Exclusive)

The new episode of FBI airing this Tuesday, May 7, will dig into OA's past in the Army, and Zeeko Zaki previewed the episode with PopCulture.com. In Season 6, Episode 11, "No One Left Behind," the team "is thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country. Having served in the U.S. Army, this case hits close to home for OA, who struggles to open up to Gemma about his past in Afghanistan."

With the case hitting close to home for OA, Zaki shared that the episode will dive into his personal story, "and we go a lot deeper than we have ever gone before. We get to see some of his past come up in the episode, and we get to become acquainted with some of the darker things that he's had to deal with in the Army and in his past lives."

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Before being an FBI Special Agent, OA went to West Point, where he became an Army Ranger, later serving two tours in Iraq and leaving the Army a captain. It was previously revealed that he and his team were ambushed, and OA fell into a dugout basement, hiding for three days until he was rescued. Zaki has been able to explore OA's past in the Army for six seasons now, and with this new episode digging even deeper, Zaki says it's "been very exciting" exploring more of his Army past. He continued, "I love the way that we learn more about our characters in real-time with the audience. It's really exciting, and it just proves to me that it's okay not to wear everything on your sleeves, to be able to compartmentalize and to be able to show up to work and that everybody has the different masks that they have to put on, but it's also okay to have darker and more vulnerable things in your past and things like that."

The cases that hit close to home are always the most emotional episodes, and it sounds like this new one won't be an exception. It will be exciting digging deeper into OA's backstory while, at the same time, hopefully seeing him opening up more. There's no telling what will happen, both with OA and the case, so fans will want to tune in this Tuesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see how it all goes down. The Season 6 finale of FBI airs on Tuesday, May 21.