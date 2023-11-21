'FBI True': An Unconventional Undercover Operation Sets a Mousetrap (Exclusive Clip)

As FBI True continues to air new, never-before-seen episodes on CBS, the next one is getting pretty intense. In Tuesday's episode, "Hunting Graysuit: America's Deadly Traitor," Debra Smith, a 34-year FBI veteran and former head of the Russian Counterintelligence Squad in D.C., discovered the identity of a mole in the FBI in 2001. FBI investigative specialist Eric O'Neill was sent undercover inside FBI headquarters to get more information on Robert Hanssen, who was revealed to be the most damaging spy in FBI history. He told vital national secrets to the Russians for decades. O'Neill and his undercover supervisor, Rich Garcia, open up about their experiences.

In a new clip exclusive to PopCulture.com, O'Neill opens up about how he got tasked with doing the undercover work. When he was told it would be in the FBI and using his own name, he didn't think it would work out. However, when he found out that the Director of the FBI, Louis Freeh, wanted him to do it, he knew he couldn't pass it down. That doesn't necessarily mean it would be easy. (You can watch the clip in the above player.)

(Photo: CBS)

The task at hand is for O'Neill to win Hanssen's trust to find out the damage he's done and help the FBI catch him in the act so he could finally be brought to justice after years of espionage and betrayal. Unfortunately, the assignment became dangerous with life-and-death stakes

As with any case for the FBI, it's always going to be a life-and-death matter. However, when it's basically in your own backyard, that's where you have to toe the line very carefully. Now O'Neill is getting candid about every moment, along with his supervisor, and it's going to be an episode you won't want to miss.

(Photo: CBS)

FBI True premiered on Paramount+ in February, and in each episode, real FBI agents recall their own stories involving some of the biggest missions carried out by the FBI across the globe. The series is currently airing on CBS as part of the network's strike-proof fall 2023 schedule, with never-before-seen episodes that haven't even aired on Paramount+ yet.New episodes air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, following NCIS spinoff NCIS: Sydney and Damon Wayans Jr.'s new game show, Raid the Cage. It's a night full of intense action, no matter which way you look at it, and you will want to tune in for every second of it.