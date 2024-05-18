A Hart of Dixie star will soon be walking down the aisle. Known for playing Rose Hattenbarger on The CW series, McKaley Miller shared on her Instagram last October that she is engaged. Her beau popped the question in Paris near the Eiffel Tower and Miller captioned the series of photos that they met at a wedding and "now we get to plan our own."

She has mostly kept her relationship private, but in 2021, but she shared some photos of the two of them, revealing his name to be Seth as she wondered who he loved more. Her or "the coconuts he found on the ground." Since he did manage to propose, it looks like he does love Miller more than coconuts. Though hopefully they don't go anywhere tropical on their honeymoon because you never know what could happen.

Miller has been busy in the midst of wedding planning. The 28-year-old most recently starred in the comedy Rockbottom alongside Tom Everett Scott, Jake Bongiovi, Teala Dunn, Todd Tucker, and Zack Ward. Last year, she starred in You're Killing Me, Roll with It, and The Punch of Respect. Other credits include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Ma, Unfollowed, The Standoff, Faking It, Scream Queens, Partners, Awkward., General Education, Wizards of Waverly Place, and more. As of now, according to her IMDb page, she has no upcoming projects. It's possible she's putting acting on hold for now while planning for a new chapter in her life, or perhaps she's already working on something new, and it just hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, McKaley Miller's Hart of Dixie co-star Jaime King got divorced. The actor shared a cryptic Instagram message not long after there were reports that she was divorcing Kyle Newman. The two had separated in 2020 after 12 years of marriage. With the divorce finalized, King seems to be more than ready to move on from that part of her life.

Since McKaley Miller has mostly stayed off social media except for a few Instagram updates here and there, it's likely she won't be sharing too much about the wedding planning or even the wedding itself. Either way, it's exciting that Miller has found the person she's spending forever with. Congratulations to Miller and Seth, in the midst of all of these celebrity divorces lately, it's nice to see that couples are still believing in love.