Alice Stewart, a veteran political strategist for the Republican party who provided political commentary for CNN and previously worked on multiple GOP presidential campaigns, passed away at 58. Stewart's body was found outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood in northern Virginia in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers believe a medical emergency occurred, and no foul play is suspected.

"Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN," CNN CEO Mark Thompson wrote in an email to the network's employees on Saturday. "A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN's coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss."

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Stewart began her career as a journalist and producer there. Afterward, she moved to Little Rock, Arkansas to become a news anchor. Later, she worked in then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's office as his communications director before assuming the same role for his 2008 presidential campaign.

In the following years, Stewart also served as the communication director for the 2012 presidential efforts of former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, a former CNN commentator. Stewart was recently employed as the communications director for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's 2016 campaign. "Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend," Cruz said in a post on X. "She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed."

Stewart joined CNN ahead of the 2016 election to work as a commentator. She last appeared on Friday's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

In a 2020 interview with Harvard Political Review, Stewart said she provides "a perspective that I think CNN appreciates." "My position at CNN is to be a conservative voice yet an independent thinker," Stewart said. "I'm not a Kool-Aid drinker; I'm not a never-Trumper, and I didn't check my common sense and decency at the door when I voted for (Trump)."

With CNN commentator Maria Cardona, she co-hosted the podcast Hot Mics From Left to Right. "I just can't believe that she's gone," Cardona said on CNN Newsroom, adding that the two were going to record an episode of their podcast Saturday. "I want everyone to know what a special person she was, especially in this industry. As you know, today's politics can be indecent and so dirty, and Alice was just such a loving, shining light." As of yet, there is no information on survivors.