'FBI True': A Standoff at Ruby Ridge Sets the Scene for Tragic Siege (Exclusive Clip)

Tonight's episode of FBI True is going to be another intense one as veteran agents discuss a tragic siege for the very first time. In "Ruby Ridge: The Real Story," HRT member Jim McGee, FBI Special Agent Charlie Rasner, and former Marine Corps pilot and retired FBI Special Agent Dale Monroe sit down with agent Kristy Kottis to go on the record about Ruby Ridge. In 1992, a U.S. Deputy Marshal was shot and killed while stalking out wanted fugitive Randy Weaver on a remote mountaintop in Northern Idaho.

The FBI's Hostage Rescue Team was called in to arrest the perpetrators, but Weaver and his family holed up inside their cabin for 11 days amidst an armed standoff. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the three agents set the scene for the standoff and how the Weavers were armed and ready to take out any and all trespassers, no matter who they were. The episode will dig deep into the standoff and what led to it, and likely the aftermath of Ruby Ridge.

Each episode of FBI True sees real FBI agents recall some of the most hair-raising stories of dangerous missions carried out by the FBI in the U.S. and worldwide. With the FBI trio on hiatus because of the strikes, it's been somewhat of a replacement for the fall. While it may not be what some fans want, it definitely still brings in the intense action. Plus, unlike the scripted FBI shows, FBI True is actually, well, true. The series takes viewers on an emotional and intense ride with actual footage from dangerous missions. The firsthand accounts are just the icing on the cake.

FBI True initially premiered in February on Paramount+, with three complete seasons having already dropped. New and even some unseen episodes of the docuseries are currently airing on CBS as part of the network's strike-proof fall 2023 schedule. The new and unseen episodes are part of Season 4 of FBI True. It's unknown if the series will continue to air on CBS once the scripted shows come back now that the strikes are over, but there is always a possibility, especially if they keep doing well. FBI True airs on Tuesdays 9 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by reruns of FBI, so it's a full two hours of intense moments.