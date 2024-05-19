Kevin Costner Honors 'Yellowstone' Co-Star After Death: Remembering Dabney Coleman

Kevin Costner is remembering his late Yellowstone co-star, Dabney Coleman. The 9 to 5 actor died on Thursday at 92, and Costner took the time to pay tribute. Coleman appeared in the Season 2 episode "Sins of the Father" as John Dutton Jr. in a flashback. He had suffered from cancer, and Costner's John Dutton III took his dad on one last ride so he could die peacefully in the mountains. While his appearance was brief, it made a lot of impact.

Via People, Costner took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to his on-screen father and reflect on their short time working together. "One of the most heart wrenching scenes I've been a part of," the actor wrote. "What an honor to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman. May he rest in peace."

Yellowstone co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan spoke to Deadline about working with Coleman and the legacy he left behind. "I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003 and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist, but more importantly, I witnessed Dabney's humility, grace, and patience (with my 10,000 questions)," Sheridan shared. "I never forgot those lessons and was humbled myself when he agreed to appear on Yellowstone. His performance was yet another lesson in bravery and emotional honesty. Dabney Coleman is a treasure. He will be missed and admired, always."

Aside from Yellowstone, Dabney Coleman also appeared in episodes of For the People, NCIS, Ray Donovan, Law & Order: SVU, Heartland, The Magic School Bus, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Diff'rent Strokes, among others. He is most known for his roles in the films 9 to 5, Tootsie, WarGames, Cloak & Dagger, The Beverly Hillbillies, and You've Got Mail, as well as the shows Buffalo Bill, Recess, The Guardian, and Boardwalk Empire.

Dabney Coleman's daughter Quincy Coleman confirmed the news of her father's passing in a statement and reflected on his impact. "My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity," Quincy shared. "As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence, and mastery. A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones, and his legacy eternally."