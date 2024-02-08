'FBI' Star Katherine Renee Kane Reveals Who She Wants to Work With on Another Crossover (Exclusive)

Last year's FBI franchise crossover brought together all three shows as the agents worked together to stop an "Imminent Threat." While it's highly unlikely FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International will crossover again this season due to the short seasons because of the strikes, that isn't stopping FBI's Katherine Renee Kane from still thinking about it.

The actress joined FBI as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace during Season 3, and last year's crossover was her first. She tells PopCulture.com while she "only really got to work with a few people," it was "great." Kane shares it was great working with Most Wanted's Dylan McDermott and Roxy Sternberg, but she "would love to work with all of the team. I think it's a long show maybe to think about working with FBI: International. I don't know if I'm going to be going over to Budapest."

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

"But I think I love it when they change it up a little bit, and we get to bounce off different dynamics and see different artists," Kane continued. "So that's cool. And I believe that they have that in store. I'm not sure exactly when, but yeah, I would love to do that again." Crossovers are always fun, and seeing these characters from different shows connect is perhaps one of the best parts of them. Even if Kane doesn't think she'll be able to go abroad anytime soon, you never know what could happen.

It might still be a while until the next FBI crossover, which will give the writers and the stars plenty of time to plan out what should happen and who should team up with whom. That being said, crossovers with FBI: Most Wanted are more doable, considering both teams are in the same building. Not to mention the fact that Shantel VanSanten is now on Most Wanted, Nina is co-parenting baby Dougie with Scola. Hopefully, a crossover in the FBI franchise does happen soon, whether between only two shows or all three.

Meanwhile, fans can still look forward to Season 6 of FBI, regardless of a crossover. The season will kick off with a bus explosion, as Scola tries to balance fatherhood on the job. So it's going to be an action-packed kick-off that fans will want to tune into on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule.