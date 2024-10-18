‘FBI’: Scola’s in Search of a New Partner as OA Reunites with an Old Army Buddy in Exclusive First Look

FBI Season 7 has finally kicked off, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at the third episode. Premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in “Detente,” “After a series of targeted bombings in Queens, the team fears a citywide gang war is imminent — until a tip from OA’s old Army buddy, Clay, directs their attention to an unexpected and powerful foe. Meanwhile, Scola continues to struggle finding a new partner.” The episode is written by Ryan Maldonado and Eduardo Javier Canto and directed by Laura Belsey.

Targeted bombings and a citywide gang war are not a good combination, and it sounds like things will be getting a little intense. With OA’s army buddy coming into the picture, it’s very possible fans will once again be getting another look into his army background, which has already been an emotional ride. We’ve been getting more information on OA’s army background, especially last season. On top of the team meeting with an “unexpected and powerful foe,” there is no telling how that will turn out, but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Cory Jeacoma as Chris Ulrich. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

As for Scola, Tiffany officially left at the end of the Season 7 premiere, and it doesn’t sound like his search for yet another partner has been going well. It was previously reported that Katherine Renee Kane would be exiting FBI early on in the seventh season after portraying Special Agent Tiffany Wallace since Season 3. She came on as a replacement for Ebonée Noel’s Kristen Chazal, Scola’s first partner when the series premiered. Now that he’s on the hunt for another partner, it’s hard to tell how this one will turn out.

However, National Treasure star Lisette Olivera is joining as Syd Ortiz, a new FBI agent working for the Behavioral Analysis Unit. While it hasn’t been confirmed, Syd is reportedly going to become Scola’s new partner. When and how that will happen should be exciting to see if that is the case. For now, though, Scola will just have to continue his search for a new partner.

Pictured (L-R): Mara Davi as Samantha, Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, and Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler Kelton. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

From the looks of things, it seems like the team will still have time to have fun, even when they are dealing with finding partners, targeted bombings, and gang wars. Like any episode of FBI, it will be an entertaining and intense one to watch, but one that fans won’t want to miss out on. This season is just getting started, but it’s already shaping up to be a great one.

“Detente” premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. There’s a lot to look forward to in the episode, with endless possibilities as to how it will all turn out.