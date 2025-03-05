‘FBI: International’ Star Eva-Jane Willis Reacts to Cancellation: ‘I’m Sad the Show Must Come to an End’

On the heels of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International’s shocking cancellations, International star Eva-Jane Willis is reacting to the news. CBS has canceled the two FBI spinoffs after their current sixth and fourth seasons, respectively, as the flagship series is good through Season 9, and the network eyes a new spinoff. Willis, who has played Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson since the second season, told Us Weekly in a statement she was “sad” over the cancellation but was as grateful as ever to have the experience.

“Of course, I’m sad the show must come to an end, but I want to thank Wolf Entertainment and CBS for everything: in particular, the incredible tour of Europe! We have memories to last us a lifetime!” Willis said. “Also, everyone needs to know how incredible our crew in Budapest are: our family away from home – I cannot thank you enough. And to the fans: you’re amazing!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson and Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

At the very least, there will still be a lot to look forward to as Season 4 of FBI: International continues, and even though these will be the final episodes, they will surely still be filled with plenty of drama and intense action. “Great episodes coming up so stick with us all the way to the finish line! We’re not done yet!” Willis teased.

A reason for the cancellation is unknown, but it comes less than two weeks after CBS renewed a whopping nine shows for next season, including the three current NCIS series, Fire Country, and Tracker. Additionally, the network has several new spinoffs in development, with Fire Country’s Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods’ Boston Blue already ordered to series for the 2025-26 season. Regardless of the reason for the cancellation, it’s still heartbreaking to know that both the Fugitive Task Force and Fly Team won’t be returning alongside 26 Fed.

There is always the possibility that FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International could be saved elsewhere or even get a reverse cancellation at CBS, but for now, fans will have to prepare themselves for the end. It’s hard to tell if the finales will come with closure, but it’s possible that it’s far enough in advance that the scripts haven’t been written yet for the finales or can still be changed. In the meantime, the shows will return next Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.