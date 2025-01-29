‘This Is Not for the Weak’: ‘FBI: International’ Star Vinessa Vidotto on How Vo Moves Forward Following the Shooting (Exclusive)

The FBI: International winter premiere continued the cliffhanger that left fans wondering what Vo’s fate will be and star Vinessa Vidotto spoke to PopCulture.com about the aftermath. After being shot while trying to take down Greg Csonka, who was responsible for the death of Wes’ former partner, Vo was shot and left in critical condition in the fall finale.

In the winter premiere, “The Kill Floor,” Vo continued to fight for her life as the Fly Team went after Csonka in Paris. Wes eventually took him down and Vo was in recovery. With many episodes still left to air in Season 4, it’s likely that Vo won’t be getting over what happened so easily. But Vidotto tells PopCulture that the agent is “pretty resilient.”

Pictured (L-R): Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. Photo: Kristof Galgoczi Nemeth/CBS

“I think to be on the Fly Team, you have to have a very special, strong mentality,” she continued. “I think you can’t move on from it and learn from it quickly. I think you gotta sit out with the Fly Team. This is not for the weak. And I think she’s just eager. She’s just hungry to prove herself. And maybe with this, she felt like she let the team down because she didn’t watch her six, and especially in front of her former trainer. Maybe she feels like she has a lot to prove, and she needs to get back in the game and just move forward. She can’t do a lot of it.”

Since the beginning of FBI: International, Cameron Vo has been through quite a lot, both on the show and in her past and as the show continues, it will likely dig more into her. As for what she wants to explore with Vo for the rest of the season, Vidotto said, “If we can’t get vulnerable with Vo and backstory or whatnot or introducing new characters that are connected to her, which I did love.”

“We did that a lot in think Seasons 1 and 2,” she explained. “Vo would have a few friends that were in trouble, and they needed help. So Vo would pitch that to Forrester and say, like, ‘Hey, my friend, can we please do this case? I think somebody’s missing’ or whatever. And we would. There might have been blowback. Maybe Vo didn’t have strong instincts about her friends.”

Pictured: Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo. Photo: Kristof Galgoczi Nemeth/CBS

“So, if we’re not gonna go down that route anymore, I would love to mix up the dynamic between the Fly Team,” Vidotto continued. “Me and Wes are paired. I’m basically his right-hand man. So that makes sense, and I wanna be in that position, and I wanna learn from him. But I think scenes where it’s, like, female-female. Me and Amanda Tate, like we had in her episode where she went undercover. So amazing. So connective. When you write for two females in a scene, it’s just so different. And it’s also just very badass. So if it was me and Amanda Tate or me and Smitty. I have so much to learn from Europool. That would be amazing. And then, if Raines and Wes had scenes together, it’s just a different dynamic. It just brings flavor.”

Since Season 4 did just come back, there will still be a lot more story to tell and probably some of it involving Vo’s recovery. There is no telling what will go down as the season continues and what’s in store for Vo, but fans will want to tune in on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens.