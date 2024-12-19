‘FBI: International’ Fall Finale Ends on Cliffhanger With Major Character’s Fate Unknown

The FBI: International fall finale ended on a cliffhanger that could mark the end of a major character. Airing on Dec. 17, in “You’ll Never See It Coming,” the star witness in the case against Greg Csonka, the man responsible for the death of Wes’ former partner, is beaten to death in a Budapest prison before he can testify. So, the “Fly Team attempts to salvage the case to secure Csonka’s conviction. As they dive back into the investigation, Mitchell is forced to confront the pain of losing his partner.”

Eventually, Csonka confessed to what he did and he got a deal that will see him serving 30 years in a prison in Hungary. However, when he was being transported, a truck T-boned one of the cars, and a shootout ensued, leading to Csonka’s escape. Unfortunately, Vo was shot from behind as she and Wes were trying to catch up to Csonka, who was in the wind. Vo’s condition was worsening, and by the time she got to the hospital, she lost a lot of blood and her vitals were dropping.

Pictured: Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo. Photo: Kristof Galgoczi Nemeth/CBS

It’s later revealed that Vo’s condition included a bullet fracturing her collar bone, which hit a vein. It would need a vein graft, with the hopes being no other damage. By the end of the episode, it’s found out that Vo went into shock during surgery and Raines told the team it “doesn’t look good.” Wes told the Fly Team, “We’re going to go find Csonka. I promise you that. And when we do, we’re taking our badges off.”

With Vinessa Vidotto’s character in grave condition, it’s hard to tell how things will go when FBI: International returns in the New Year. Not only that, but Wes seems to be wanting to go to great lengths to make sure Csonka is captured and what that means for the team and how that will happen will be something to look forward to. Wes hasn’t been leading the team for very long, but it’s clear that he cares. It’s just unknown how far he will go to get justice.

International saw two cast exits in Season 3, starting with Heida Reed in the premiere and Luke Kleintank ahead of the finale. As of now, there isn’t any news about Vidotto’s exit, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens with Vo when FBI: International returns on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.