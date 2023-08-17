'FBI: Most Wanted' Fans Disappointed Over Alexa Davalos' Exit

Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted won't be here for a while because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but fans are already disappointed about having to say goodbye to Special Agent Kristin Gaines. It was recently announced that Alexa Davalos, who joined the Task Force Squad during Season 3 of the CBS procedural, will be leaving ahead of the upcoming season. There was no indication that Gaines was thinking about leaving the team, but the beginning of the fifth season will probably give fans some idea as to what her character is up to.

Although Alexa Davalos hasn't posted anything on Instagram since April, that isn't stopping fans from expressing their thoughts. Many have taken to her comments on her most recent posts to let her know how much she will be missed on FBI: Most Wanted. Fans have also been going on Twitter as well, and it's safe to say that everyone is disappointed that another cast change is happening.