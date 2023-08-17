'FBI: Most Wanted' Fans Disappointed Over Alexa Davalos' Exit
Alexa Davalos portrayed Special Agent Kristin Gaines on 'FBI: Most Wanted' during Seasons 3 and 4.
Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted won't be here for a while because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but fans are already disappointed about having to say goodbye to Special Agent Kristin Gaines. It was recently announced that Alexa Davalos, who joined the Task Force Squad during Season 3 of the CBS procedural, will be leaving ahead of the upcoming season. There was no indication that Gaines was thinking about leaving the team, but the beginning of the fifth season will probably give fans some idea as to what her character is up to.
Although Alexa Davalos hasn't posted anything on Instagram since April, that isn't stopping fans from expressing their thoughts. Many have taken to her comments on her most recent posts to let her know how much she will be missed on FBI: Most Wanted. Fans have also been going on Twitter as well, and it's safe to say that everyone is disappointed that another cast change is happening.
'FBI: Most Wanted' Won't be the Same
"News broke earlier that you won't be returning to FBI Most Wanted," tylerheyd wrote. "You were the only reason I kept watching the show after the last cast shakeup. I hope you land a better role on a show that appreciate you more!prevnext
Kristin Gaines is Gone far too Soon
"I just heard you won't be returning to FBI Most Wanted. I'm absolutely heartbroken. I know better things are coming your way!" suzotchka expressed. "I hope your exit from FBI:Most Wanted paves the way for new iconic roles you so deserve. It's their loss! Best of luck and much love from Istanbul," disillusioneddervish shared.prevnext
Alexa Davalos will be Missed on 'FBI: Most Wanted'
"I just found out you're leaving FBI: Most Wanted," wingnightweds said. "You were a bada-- playing Special Agent Kristin Gaines. But there are better opportunities in another show or movie for you. Thank you for making FBI: Most Wanted a bada-- show!"prevnext
'FBI: Most Wanted' Fans are Already Trying to Bring Back Alexa Davalos
@MostWantedCBS @alexaKdavalos Please bring back Alexa Davalos! FBI: Most Wanted needs her!— AnnBC (@annbc) August 9, 2023
One fan posted, "FBI: Most Wanted is saying goodbye to Alexa Davalos ! I really liked her and hate seeing her go." Another wrote, "So they were just like…you aren't coming back for season 5? I'm so sad [loudly crying face emoji] They need to change their minds about Alexa Davalos. Like what's happening with your show??"prevnext
Some Fans Have had it with the Casting
Alexa Davalos is leaving the show. Wtf is going on here? She's the 5th actor off the show.— Erika Mohos (@ErikaMohos) August 9, 2023
"They gotta stop letting people go. I'm ready to drop this show," one fan admitted. "I just don't understand why so many good characters keep leaving this show... [anxious face with sweat emoji]," one fan wondered.prevnext
Overall, Alexa Davalos' Departure is Disappointing
Just found out that Alexa Davalos will not be in FBI: Most Wanted anymore, and I am devastated. #BeritaPenting— SaB_MeOw_MeOw💙 (@SabrinaM2812) August 9, 2023
"Another huge loss on FBI: Most Wanted," one fan shared. "Really liked Alexa Davalos' Kristin Gaines since she was introduced at the start of Season 3 and it will never be the same without her. [loudly crying face emoji x3]"prev