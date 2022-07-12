Missy Peregrym's Fans Congratulate Her on Welcoming Baby No. 2

Missy Peregrym is being surrounded by love and congratulatory messages following the birth of her second child. The FBI star and her husband, Tom Oakley, welcomed their second baby, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, on Monday, June 6, at 3:22 a.m., with fans giving the bundle of joy a warm welcome to the world on social media.

Peregrym, who first announced in February that she was pregnant with her second child, shared the exciting news of little Mela's birth on Instagram on Friday. Sharing an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son Otis cuddled up to her baby sister, the actress shared that she "had the most profound experience." Peregrym went on to open up about her birth experience, revealing that after giving birth to Otis in a hospital, she chose to have a home water birth for her second child. The actress wrote, "it's usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard." Peregrym said there were "lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter."

Peregrym also praised her husband, writing that she "can't say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present. In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I'm incredibly blessed that he's my partner." The sweet post generated a strong response from fans, who were eager to congratulate the FBI star, who took a hiatus from the show, on her family's latest addition.