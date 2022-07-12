Missy Peregrym's Fans Congratulate Her on Welcoming Baby No. 2
Missy Peregrym is being surrounded by love and congratulatory messages following the birth of her second child. The FBI star and her husband, Tom Oakley, welcomed their second baby, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, on Monday, June 6, at 3:22 a.m., with fans giving the bundle of joy a warm welcome to the world on social media.
Peregrym, who first announced in February that she was pregnant with her second child, shared the exciting news of little Mela's birth on Instagram on Friday. Sharing an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son Otis cuddled up to her baby sister, the actress shared that she "had the most profound experience." Peregrym went on to open up about her birth experience, revealing that after giving birth to Otis in a hospital, she chose to have a home water birth for her second child. The actress wrote, "it's usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard." Peregrym said there were "lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter."
Peregrym also praised her husband, writing that she "can't say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present. In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I'm incredibly blessed that he's my partner." The sweet post generated a strong response from fans, who were eager to congratulate the FBI star, who took a hiatus from the show, on her family's latest addition.
Reacting to Peregrym's sweet announcement, fans were quick to take to the comments section, where one person wrote, "I'm so happy for you missy." That same user went on to express their excitement at seeing Peregrym back in action on FBI, sharing, "I can't wait to see you back at the FBI."
"Congratulations and welcome to your New babygirl. Wishing you a very peaceful healing," another fan commented on the post. "Much love from France."
One Instagram user couldn't help but gush over the sweet image of Peregrym's son and newborn daughter, writing, "Adorable picture." That same person went on to add, "congratulations. Enjoy your time off with your sweet family. glad you will return in Sept."
"Awww!!! Congratulations on the newest addition to your family!" wrote somebody else. "She is beautiful!"
"Simply the best," commented another fan. "Much Health & Happiness to you & yours Missy. Congratulations they are beautiful!"
Peregrym offers update on 'FBI' return
Peregrym's post also included an update about her return to FBI. At the end of the birth announcement, the actress shared that she "will be returning to work in September." Peregrym, who took a break from the show amid her pregnancy, wrote that she is "relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too."
Fans 'can't ait' to have Peregrym back on 'FBI'
While fans were certainly excited to see the update in Peregrym's post about her return to FBI, one fan was quick to assure the actress, "take all of the time you need," though they added that they "can't wait to see you back on FBI in september."