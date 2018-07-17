2018 Fall TV: NBC All New Shows

With intense heat across the country, there’s no better time to think about cooler temperatures. And with cooler temperatures come new shows for the 2018 Fall TV season.

NBC will have a full slate of new shows to go with returning hits like This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU and the entire Chicago universe. The peacock network’s schedule will also include the resurrected Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was saved after Fox cancelled it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While other networks — particularly CBS — have schedules heavy on reboots and revivals, NBC notably skipped the trend. Every new drama and comedy coming to NBC this year is an original concept — sort of. One of the new shows is New Amsterdam, a medical drama centered on the tried-and-true trope of a new doctor coming to shake things up.

NBC’s new season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET, with another season of The Voice.

Scroll on for a look at every new show joining the NBC line-up this season.

Manifest

Manifest is a high-concept drama that counts Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump) as an executive producer. It was created by Jeff Rake (The Mysteries of Laura) and Matthew Fernandez.

The series starts with Montego Air Flight 828 safely landing after a turbulent flight. But when they get off the plane, they realize the world around them has aged five years in what felt like only hours to them. The passengers are given a second chance at life, but also have to deal with the mystery of what happened to them. The cast includes J.R. Ramirez, Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh.

The series debuts after The Voice on Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is the new medical drama of the year, but the plot is not quite as unique as ABC’s The Good Doctor or Fox’s The Resident.

It stars The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who joins New York’s Bellevue hospital and plans to blaze a trail through the bureaucracy. Even his colleagues in the show are skeptical of his dreams. The series kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

I Feel Bad

I Feel Bad is the only new sitcom on NBC’s fall lineup. The series was produced by Amy Poehler and stars Saraya Blue (Blockers) as a mom trying to juggle her professional life with her life at home.

Paul Adelstein (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) co-stars as her husband. It debuts on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Abby’s (Midseason)

Abby’s is another new sitcom and will be held back for midseason. It stars Natalie Morales (Parks & Recreation) as the owner of a makeshift bar in San Diego set up in her backyard. Neil Flynn (The Middle) also stars.

It was created by Superstore writer Josh Malmuth and counts Parks and Recreation‘s Michael Schur as a co-executive producer.

The Enemy Within (Midseason)

The Enemy Within stars Jennifer Carpenter as a former CIA operative who is now a traitor to the U.S. government. Morris Chestnut stars as the FBI agent who needs her help to track down a dangerous criminal.

This sounds a bit like The Blacklist, another show with a government agent teaming up with a criminal to find other criminals. The Enemy Within was written by The Mentalist‘s Ken Woodruff.

The Village (Midseason)

The Village is a unique drama clearly hoping to pull at the same heartstrings This Is Us has a grip on. It tells the story of a diverse group of people who live inside a Brooklyn apartment.

The cast includes Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien. It was created by Mike Daniels (Sons of Anarchy).

The InBetween (Midseason)

The InBetween tells the story of Cassie Bishop (Harriet Dyer), who can communicate with the dead to help them solve unresolved issues. She teams up with Detectives Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and Abigail Coleman (Sarah Abott) to solve murders and puzzling cases.

This was created by Moira Kirland (Castle), although it does sound suspiciously like Ghost Whisperer.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Midseason)

Of course, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not really a new show. It will be making its NBC debut during the 2018-2019 midseason and will pick up after Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Jake (Andy Samberg) got married at the end of season five.

The show always felt like an outlier on Fox, with a former Saturday Night Live star fronting it and it being created by Parks & Recreation vets Michael Schur and Dan Goor. Plus, it’ also a Universal Television production, so NBC does not have to pay anyone licensing fees for the next season.

Returning Shows

The shows returning in the fall are The Voice, This Is Us, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, The Good Place, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, Will & Grace, Blindspot and Midnight, Texas.

The Chicago shows will now air together on Wednesdays, moving SVU to Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. A new season of the Dateline news magazine will start on Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Returning Midseason Shows

NBC also held a trio of returning shows for midseason. The sitcom A.P. Bio and the dramedy Good Girls will be back for their second seasons.

Fans of The Blacklist will have to wait until January at the earliest to see season six.