Fake ‘Golden Girls’ Reboot With Lisa Kudrow Fools Facebook Users

A Golden Girls reboot is making its rounds with Lisa Kudrow, but don’t get too excited. A Facebook user has sneakily made people believe that a new reboot of the beloved sitcom will be coming to Disney+ this March. Starring Tina Fey as Dorothy, Amy Poehler as Ruth, Maya Rudolph as Blanche, and Kudrow as Rose, “this series dives into the lives of four fabulous friends navigating today’s Miami,” the post reads. “Expect all the classic comedy with a fresh twist, proving that friendship knows no age in this beloved comedy revival.”

To make it all the more believable, they also shared a poster with the four actresses that looks pretty convincing. But the series is, in fact, not real. That didn’t stop people from believing it, though, even despite there being no promotion whatsoever or anything from Fey, Poehler, Rudolph, and Kudrow about it. Many people are quite angry at the prospect of a Golden Girls reboot, saying it should be left alone, while one shared, “Don’t mess up the amazing legacy with a desperate reboot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They should’ve left it alone like whoever else said not every reboot should happen, not every remake should happen,” another person explained. “And I don’t think the original four would be very happy with this.” One fan said, “How about get some talent and write NEW shows!!! Stop copying and redoing every show and movie and song out there!!”

There is not, nor has there ever been, a Golden Girls reboot in the works. Of course, since there are constantly reboots and revivals happening these days, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were to be one later down the line. But just from going off angry comments over a fake Golden Girls reboot, it’s likely many wouldn’t be too happy if there actually ever was one in the future.

Running for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 on NBC, The Golden Girls centered on four older women who share a home in Miami. It starred an ensemble cast led by Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The series spawned three spinoffs: The Golden Palace, Empty Nest, and Nurses, as well as stage adaptations, books, and international versions. There is no indication that a Golden Girls reboot is being planned, so fans won’t have to worry about it, at least for now.