Disney+ Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After 2 Seasons

It's time to say goodbye to Doogie once again. TVLine reports that the Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney+ has been canceled after two seasons. The reasoning for the cancelation is unknown, but it comes just five months after Season 2 dropped. The gender-swapped reboot sees Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the titular role as teen doctor Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha. The series cleverly slipped in the fact that she is nicknamed "Doogie" after the original teen doctor, Doogie Howser, portrayed by a young Neil Patrick Harris.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. premiered in 2021. Along with Lee, it also starred Emma Meisel, Matt Sato, Wes Tian, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Mapuana Makia, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Jason Scott Lee. Much like the original series, Doogie Kamealoha saw the titular doctor juggling her teenage life, family, and early medical career, all while balancing her relationship with her mother, who is also her boss.

Both seasons had only 10 episodes each. However, during the first season, episodes dropped weekly, so it ran from September to November 2021. For Season 2 last March, all 10 episodes dropped at the same time. Fans have been waiting a long time for any news on the show's future. Even though the news isn't good, at least people no longer have to anxiously wait. Whenever a show gets canceled, it's always possible it could be picked up elsewhere, so perhaps the same could be done with Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, however, that could make things a bit more difficult.

News of the cancellation comes not long after Disney+'s big content purge. Like many streamers, Disney+ got rid of numerous original shows and movies. Some notable shows included The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Diary of a Future President, among others. With Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., it's hard to tell if fans should be worried about yet another purge. For now, there doesn't seem to be any indication that the series will be leaving any time soon. So fans will just have to be sad that Doogie Kamealoha will no longer be practicing medicine. Maybe there will be another Doogie series in the future?

Fans can watch both seasons of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney+ and hope that this isn't the end of her story. Doogie Howser is also streaming on Disney+ if they want to see the original teen doctor as well.