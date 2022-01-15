‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Fuels Tom Holland Appearance Rumors

There have been joking rumors that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland needs to make a cameo on his girlfriend Zendaya‘s show, Euphoria, but is there any truth to it? Co-star Sydney Sweeney, who plays the sweet but troubled Cassie on Euphoria, threw some fuel on the fire in a recent interview with IMDb, joking that Peter Parker might be the only one who can save the hard-partying teens on the HBO show.

“I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day. East Highland’s f—– up… Euphoria meets the MCU,” Sweeney quipped. “I don’t know how Disney would feel about that, but yeah,” Zendaya replied.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with IMDb last month, Holland was asked if he would appear on Euphoria – either as a new character, a cameo, or any other role. He responded: “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.” When Zendaya interjected that he should show up as “an Easter egg,” he was more vehement: “I want to be in Euphoria!”

This week, after the Euphoria Season 2 premiere broke records for HBO Max, she didn’t seem to have changed her tune. In a solo interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya said: “He supported me through the whole season. [We have] talked about it. You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

Of course, if Holland really was visiting Zendaya on set throughout the filming of Euphoria Season 2, there’s no guarantee that he won’t be making an appearance at some point. If so, however, it is a well-kept secret. Holland was spotted in the background of some behind-the-scenes Instagram photos.

Euphoria premiered in June of 2019 and fans have been waiting impatiently for the new season, which finally premiered on Sunday. According to a report by Deadline, it was the “strongest digital premiere performance” for any HBO series since the HBO Max streaming service was launched last year. Euphoria is streaming there now, and another new episode premieres on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.