‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Stars Surprise Fans on Zoom in Amazing New Video

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest Marvel movie to dominate both the zeitgeist and the box office this week and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon have been charming fans nonstop on the promotional trail. In a delightful video for our sister site, ComicBook.com, the trio of actors had the opportunity to surprise Spider-Man superfans on a Zoom call.

ComicBook.com reporter Brandon Davis assembled five Spider-Man fans – Hannah, Lauren and Johnathan, Kordale, and Laila – under the pretense of filming a video talking about how much they loved the superhero. The fans were given the opportunity to gush about their fandom, only to find out that Holland and company were also on the call. Adorable fangirling ensued.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spider-Man fans definitely showed up to see the end of Holland’s (first?) trilogy, and the box office numbers definitely reflected that dedication. Despite the lagging box office and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to smash records in its opening weekend. Deadline reports that the Marvel blockbuster earned $253 million domestically, making It the biggest December release ever, Sony‘s biggest release ever, and beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the third-biggest opening weekend ever. As far as global box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $587.2 million, putting it third behind Avengers: Endgame ($1.22 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5M).

Even if there is more Spider-Man likely on the way, No Way Home did feel like the end of an era for Peter, MJ, and Ned. “I feel like for me, I’ve again, I’ve never really worked in movies before Spider-Man,” Batalon told ComicBook.com. “So I think my very first day I feel like I would relive over and over.”

“I think that I was going through such a crazy time in my life where I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Batalon explained. “So like I think that probably my first day on set because that was probably the first time I’d ever felt really grounded in something.”