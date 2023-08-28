The Weeknd's HBO Show 'The Idol' Canceled After Embarrassing First Season

The Idol Season 2 isn't happening, as HBO has canceled the lackluster drama after just one season. The series starred Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, as pop star who enters a strange relationship with a nightclub owner/cult leader played by The Weeknd. The show got abysmal reviews and drew mockery from viewers, instantly putting its renewal status in question. While HBO had previously shot down rumors about the series' demise, the network changed its tune on Monday.

"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response," an HBO rep told Variety and several other media outlets. "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

This is a developing story.