‘Euphoria’ Makes Sharon Stone Official for Season 3

Sharon Stone is officially joining Euphoria. After there were reports that the actress was in negotiations to appear on the long-awaited third season of the HBO hit, Stone confirmed the news herself in a statement, via Variety.

“There is a little more exciting than going to work with this thrilling talent,” Stone said. “From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.”

As of now, her role in Season 3 is unknown, but it’s likely more information will be revealed at some point ahead of the show’s highly-anticipated return. Stone joins a lineup of new and returning cast members for Euphoria’s third season, with the new cast including Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association

News of Stone’s addition to the cast comes just weeks after it was announced that production has finally started on Euphoria Season 3. HBO initially renewed the series in 2022, but filming was pushed back numerous times as the actors kept taking on other projects, as well as creator Sam Levinson, and because of the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023. Although filming has started, fans shouldn’t expect the show to return until at least 2026.

As for Sharon Stone, she has had a prolific career across film and television since the early ‘80s. Her most recent TV role aside from docuseries and Saturday Night Live was HBO’s The Flight Attendant in 2022. That same year, she starred in the film Beauty. Other credits include Mr. and Mrs. Ryan, Tears in the Rain, Bay City Blues, Magnum P.I., Roseanne, Harold and the Purple Crayon, Law & Order: SVU, and Ratched, among others.

Not too much is known about Euphoria’s delayed third season, but there will be a bit of a time jump, so there really is no knowing what the characters will be up to when we finally reunite with them. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Dominic Fike are all set to return, so there will be a lot to catch up on. In the meantime, the first two seasons of Euphoria, along with the Rue and Jules specials, are streaming on Max.