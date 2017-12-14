‘Empire’ Possibly Kills Off [SPOILER]

The fall finale of Fox‘s Empire included a possible death.

In “Slave to Memory,” Warren (Terrell Carter) came to Jamal (Jussie Smollett) to ask for forgiveness and is prepared to spill secrets about his mother, Diana (Phyilicia Rashad). Jamal took that information and used it to make the rest of the Dubois family look terrible. Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) has Diana arrested at the Captain’s Ball for kidnapping Bella.

Angelo (Taye Diggs) managed to escape the event, and tries to find Warren. He gets to Warren’s hotel room and threatens his cousin with a gun. Angela shoots him in the shoulder, but then Jamal shows up.

Jamal tackles Angelo, and the gun goes off by accident. Angelo is shot and falls to the ground. It looks like he might have died. Jamal calls 911.

Also in this week’s episode, Andre (Trai Byers) told Lucious (Terrence Howard) that he tried to kill him and planned the car bombing. Suddenly, Claudia (Demi Moore) stabs him with a needle. When he wakes up, he’s strapped to a bed. He’s been kidnapped.

Taye Diggs joined Empire as Angelo last year, reportedly at the request of co-star Taraji P. Henson, who plays Cookie. The 46-year-old Diggs told E! News last month that he has enjoyed his time on the show.

“I’m having a lot of fun, I’ve been telling everybody it’s very rare to be a fan of a show and then to actually be on it, so it’s somewhat surreal,” the Murder in the First star said. “I’m always continuing to be starstruck because of the caliber of celebrity and talent that they have on the show, it’s crazy.”

