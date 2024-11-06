‘Elsbeth’: Vanessa Williams and Jenn Lyon’s Plotting is Interrupted in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Vanessa Williams and Jenn Lyon are guest starring in this week’s Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Elsbeth’s Eleven,” “While investigating the death of an employee at New York’s most exclusive jewelry store, Elsbeth and the team uncover plans for a gala heist orchestrated by a chic VIP customer (Williams). Lyon, who starred on Claws alongside Elsbeth star Carrie Preston, guest stars as the friend of Williams’ Roslyn, Celeste.

In the exclusive clip, Roslyn and Celeste are in the middle of plotting their heist until they are interrupted by none other than Elsbeth, who is doing a wellness check. Roslyn and Celeste try their hardest to shoo out Elsbeth, who brought apple pie. She doesn’t leave just yet, though, as she comments on the table and all the details that came with it, including the dishes and candles. Elsbeth, so far, doesn’t seem to suspect a thing with the sneaky duo, but knowing her, that will soon change.

It seems like this episode will surely be an interesting one, and it will be fun to not only see Williams and Lyon working together, but Lyon and Preston working together again. What this heist will turn into will be fun to see, but as per usual, it will likely get thwarted by Elsbeth. Or, at the very least, she will eventually bust Roslyn and Celeste.

Williams and Lyon are the latest guest stars for Elsbeth Season 2. So far this season, Nathan Lane, Rob Riggle, and Brittany O’Grady have also guest starred, as well as Gloria Reuben, who feturned as Captain Wagner’s wife, Claudia. The series recently tapped Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack as next guest stars in a few weeks, along with Preston’s husband, Lost alum Michael Emerson. The series isn’t even halfway through the season yet and already the lineup has been pretty great. There’s no telling who else will be showing up.

Fans will want to tune in to Elsbeth to see what happens and how the gala heist will go down when the new episode premieres on CBS tomorrow, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET, following a new episode of Kathy Bates’ hit new series, Matlock. In the meantime, all episodes of Elsbeth are streaming on Paramount+.