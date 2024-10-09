‘Elsbeth’: Elsbeth and Kaya Talk Fashion and Summer Break in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres​ on Thursday, Oct. 17 and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from the premiere episode. With the Season 1 finale ending the investigation into Captain Wagner​ and Elsbeth no longer having to keep secrets, the second season will see a new start for the former attorney. In an exclusive sneak peek, Elsbeth and Kaya talk shop as they’re both back from hiatus.

Elsbeth’s own clothing line is no more, especially after the fashion designer was found guilty of murder. She and Kaya decide to do some more shopping to find Kaya some clothes worthy of a detective, even despite their different tastes in fashion. The series then more or less breaks the fourth wall when the two talk about how slow the summer was. Elsbeth mentions she was just getting in the groove, and then there was a “big long summer break.” And, of course, she wants to start cracking down on some high-profile cases, while Kaya wants to ease back into things.

In the premiere episode “Subscription to Murder,” “When a womanizing finance executive is found stabbed to death after a night at the opera, Elsbeth suspects an obsessed opera lover (Nathan Lane) was driven to murder because of a ringing cell phone. Meanwhile, Elsbeth, Captain Wagner, and Kaya must adjust to changes in the precinct as the consequences of Noonan’s wrongdoing continue to loom.”

Elsbeth premiered in February​ on CBS and became an instant hit. The series is a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, centering on Carrie Preston’s fan-favorite titular character who moves to the Big Apple to work alongside the NYPD. While at first she was tasked by the Department of Justice to look into a mole in the NYPD, she proved herself to be a valuable asset when all was said and done.

There is going to be much to look forward to when Elsbeth Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Between new cases, new guest stars, and more, it’s going to be an entertaining season. Just from the looks of the clip, Elsbeth and Kaya will be one friendship and partnership​ to look forward to, and fans won’t want to miss a single second when the new season premieres next Thursday. The first season is streaming now on Paramount+.