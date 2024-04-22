'Elsbeth': Gina Gershon Guest Stars as a Plastic Surgeon in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth continues to bring on amazing guest stars, and in this week's episode, Gina Gershon is joining the fun, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In Season 1, Episode 6, "An Ear for an Ear," the Showgirls actress plays Dr. Vanessa Holmes, the boss of a plastic surgeon who was found dead. Elsbeth believes Dr. Holmes has motives "that are more than skin-deep." Elsewhere, Kaya keeps tabs on Elsbeth's whereabouts as her investigation into Captain Wagner intensifies.

In an exclusive clip, Elsbeth is at an appointment with Dr. Holmes, pretending like she's been thinking about plastic surgery. Of course, in the middle of the appointment, Elsbeth keeps asking her questions about the recent murder and how close she was to the victim, her employee and mentee. Elsbeth brings up what really killed the plastic surgeon and how, likely hoping to get a reaction out of Dr. Holmes, but the doctor switches the subject back to the consultation.

Just from the looks of the clip, it's going to be an interesting episode. Whether Gina Gershon's character is actually guilty will be something to look forward to, and it shouldn't be hard for Elsbeth to crack. In addition, with Kaya getting closer to finding out what Elsbeth is really in New York for, there's no telling what will happen with that storyline, especially if and when Kaya finds out about the investigation into Captain Wagner.

Meanwhile, with still a handful of episodes left of Season 1, fans won't be having to say goodbye to Elsbeth and co. any time soon. CBS has renewed the series for a second season, which isn't so surprising. Considering what everyone has been saying about Elsbeth, with the praises and the big ratings, it was only just a matter of time before a Season 2 was set. Before then, though, there is still a lot to look forward to, including the Season 1 finale of Elsbeth.

Be sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above for the new episode of Elsbeth airing this Thursday, Apr. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Elsbeth's Season 1 finale will be airing on May 23. Hopefully, a premiere date for Season 2 will be announced very soon, but in the meantime, there are still a handful of episodes of Season 1 left to air, including the one with Gina Gershon.