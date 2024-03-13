Everybody's Talking About 'Elsbeth' and Its Guest Stars in Exclusive Promo Spot

Elsbeth may have only aired one episode, but it seems like everybody is talking about The Good Wife spinoff. Starring Carrie Preston as the eccentric and titular attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, the series takes place in New York City as Elsbeth helps the NYPD solve cases with her unique methods and point of view. While the series went on hiatus immediately, it is almost back, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive look at a new promo spot.

In the new promo spot, plenty of outlets are praising Elsbeth as clips from upcoming episodes are shown. Including the several guest stars that will be gracing the screen. As previously reported, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be guest starring in Episode 3 as a reality TV show producer who is not what he seems. Although his episode was set to premiere on April 11, it will now air a week earlier on April 4 as part of a back-to-back Elsbeth event following Episode 2.

Episode 2, meanwhile, will guest star 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski as Joann, a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets. A co-op board president of a luxury pre-war building, played by Linda Lavin, falls off her balcony to her death, and Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead when they meet Joann. These two star-powered episodes will definitely be ones to watch, and you won't want to miss them.

Even though Elsbeth's hiatus is a long one, the wait definitely seems to be worth it, with back-to-back episodes featuring some pretty great guest stars. And there is no telling who else will be stopping by. It's possible that fans may not just be looking forward to random guest stars, as Carrie Preston told PopCulture that she "would love" to have someone from either The Good Wife or The Good Fight appear, so you never know what could happen.

In the meantime, the first episode of Elsbeth is available to stream on Paramount+. CBS is also re-airing the pilot this Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET with special behind-the-scenes footage and Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET to get viewers caught up for the big return. Check out the exclusive promo spot above and watch back-to-back new episodes of Elsbeth on Thursday, April 4 beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.