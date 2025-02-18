‘Elsbeth’: A Dinner Party Turns Tense in Exclusive Sneak Peek

This week’s episode of Elsbeth will guest star Matthew Broderick and his son, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Foiled Again,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “While investigating the mysterious death of a college admissions officer, Elsbeth finds herself fencing with Lawrence Grey (Matthew Broderick), an independent educational consultant who promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids. The case also causes Elsbeth and Teddy to question how well she prepared him for the real world.”

While not a sneak peek involving the father-so duo, it is still an exciting one. Elsbeth hosts a dinner party involving her son, Captain Wager, Kaya, Lieutenant Connor, and others. They get to talking about kids and Elsbeth is worried she pushed Teddy too hard, and made him too rounded, and after Teddy assures her she didn’t, he let it slip things might have been different if she was around more. That led to some pretty awkward and tense conversations about some work-life balance and a shocking reveal.

This is only the third time that fans are seeing Teddy, and while his first visit to New York late last year brought an emotional reunion with Elsbeth, it seems like things are getting a little more tense. Now that the introductions are out of the way, the show is getting down to the nitty gritty of their relationship and it ain’t pretty. But this will be a good time to really explore Teddy and Elsbeth’s relationship, so it should be interesting to see how it all turns out.

As previously mentioned, Matthew Broderick and his son, James Wilkie Broderick, will be guest starring in this week’s episode, appearing on screen together for the very first time. With the case tying into Elsbeth and Teddy, it’s hard to predict how things will go down for both the case and them, but it should be another entertaining storyline.

It won’t be long until it’s found out what the case and the dinner party will be all about. Check out the sneak peek above and watch a brand-new episode of Elsbeth airing this Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of Matlock. There will be a lot to look forward to in this new episode and the rest of Season 2, and fans won’t want to miss a single second.