Elon Musk's Net Worth Revealed

Elon Musk recently took the title of world's richest man, and we have all the details on his net worth. On Jan. 7, the BBC reported that Musk unseated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest man in the world since 2017. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Musk is currently worth $207 billion. The outlet also noted that he ended 2020 with a net worth of $170 billion, which means that he gained more than $30 billion in just a matter of days.

Musk is currently most well-known as being the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, as well as the CEO and chief product architect of Tesla Motors. He takes no salary from Tesla, and only earns money from the company when it reaches a laid-out set of financial milestones. He does not appear to take a salary from SpaceX either but does own 48 percent of the company. The BBC noted that, over on Musk's Twitter page, he previously had a pinned tweet that read, "About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth, and [the other] half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure [the] continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor-like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens and we destroy ourselves." Celebrity Net Worth cites some past real estate ownership as possibly contributing to his massive wealth.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, with a mission to "revolutionize space technology." In 2012, he appeared in a 60 Minutes' interview and offered some insight into how far the company had come from and where he saw it going. "The odds of me coming into the rocket business, not knowing anything about rockets, not having ever built anything, I mean, I would have to be insane if I thought the odds were in my favor," Musk said, per CBS News.

Musk also stated that he finds it "important that humanity become a multi-planet species." He also stated that he felt "most people would agree that a future where we are a space-faring civilization is inspiring and exciting compared with one where we are forever confined to Earth until some eventual extinction event." Musk explained that this is "really why I started SpaceX." The keen inventor eventually added that he had a lot of faith in SpaceX calling it a "little scrappy company," and saying that "every now and again, the little scrappy company wins." He concluded, "I think this'll be one of those times."